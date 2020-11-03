Look for Shares of Boston Propertie to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 6.49% Sell Off

Boston Propertie (NYSE:BXP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $121.21 to a high of $126.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $121.27 on volume of 212,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Boston Propertiehas traded in a range of $121.21 to $147.83 and are now at $121.82. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

