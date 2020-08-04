Look for Shares of Boot Barn Holdin to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 10.55% Rise

Boot Barn Holdin (NYSE:BOOT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.94 to a high of $15.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.66 on volume of 622,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Boot Barn Holdin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.11 and a 52-week low of $8.03 and are now trading 88% above that low price at $15.08 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.93% lower and 6.82% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Boot Barn Holdin on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $41.41. Since that call, shares of Boot Barn Holdin have fallen 67.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.