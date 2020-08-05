Look for Shares of Boeing Co/The to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.89% Rise

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $131.56 to a high of $135.55. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $133.80 on volume of 14.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boeing Co/The have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $391.00 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.97% lower and 10.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boeing Co/The and will alert subscribers who have BA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.