Look for Shares of Bluerock Residen to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.51% Sell Off

Bluerock Residen (AMEX:BRG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.51 to a high of $11.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.59 on volume of 117,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bluerock Residen on December 7th, 2018 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Bluerock Residen have risen 23.3%. We continue to monitor BRG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bluerock Residen have traded between a low of $8.62 and a high of $12.65 and are now at $11.71, which is 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.