Look for Shares of Blueprint Medici to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.50% Sell Off

Blueprint Medici (NASDAQ:BPMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.60 to a high of $61.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $61.46 on volume of 207,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Blueprint Medici share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $102.98 and the current low of $60.60 and are currently at $60.88 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

