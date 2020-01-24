MySmarTrend
Look for Shares of Bluebird Bio Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.77% Sell Off

Written on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 12:50pm
By Nick Russo

Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.20 to a high of $91.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $89.50 on volume of 349,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Bluebird Bio Inc has traded in a range of $72.02 to $163.43 and is now at $90.01, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bluebird Bio Inc on November 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $82.48. Since that recommendation, shares of Bluebird Bio Inc have risen 8.8%. We continue to monitor BLUE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: rebounders bluebird bio inc

Ticker(s): BLUE

