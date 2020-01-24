Look for Shares of Bluebird Bio Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.77% Sell Off

Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.20 to a high of $91.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $89.50 on volume of 349,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Bluebird Bio Inc has traded in a range of $72.02 to $163.43 and is now at $90.01, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

