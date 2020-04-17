Look for Shares of Blackrock Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.90% Rise

Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $473.01 to a high of $484.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $467.99 on volume of 369,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Blackrock Inc have traded between a low of $323.98 and a high of $576.81 and are now at $476.89, which is 47% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

