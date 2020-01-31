Look for Shares of Biogen Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.28% Sell Off

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $272.00 to a high of $276.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $279.66 on volume of 124,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Biogen Inc has traded in a range of $215.78 to $338.87 and is now at $273.98, 27% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

