Look for Shares of Biocryst Pharm to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.13% Rise

Biocryst Pharm (NASDAQ:BCRX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.21 to a high of $3.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $3.30 on volume of 452,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Biocryst Pharm have traded between a low of $1.38 and a high of $9.95 and are now at $3.29, which is 138% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

