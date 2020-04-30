Look for Shares of Bio-Techne Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 6.35% Rise

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $208.79 to a high of $229.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $211.41 on volume of 158,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bio-Techne Corp and will alert subscribers who have TECH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Bio-Techne Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $229.00 and a 52-week low of $155.17 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $224.58 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.