Look for Shares of B&G Foods Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.56% Sell Off

B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.16 to a high of $14.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.32 on volume of 417,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, B&G Foods Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $14.19 and a high of $27.20 and are now at $14.22. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.