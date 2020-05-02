Look for Shares of Best Buy Co Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.61% Rise

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.36 to a high of $88.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $87.24 on volume of 600,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Best Buy Co Inc has traded in a range of $58.07 to $91.83 and is now at $88.95, 53% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Best Buy Co Inc and will alert subscribers who have BBY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.