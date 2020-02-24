Look for Shares of Becton Dickinson to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.21% Sell Off

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $250.10 to a high of $250.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $252.03 on volume of 597,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Becton Dickinson have traded between a low of $221.47 and a high of $286.72 and are now at $250.52, which is 13% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

