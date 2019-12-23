Look for Shares of Barnes & Noble E to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.64% Sell Off

Barnes & Noble E (NYSE:BNED) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.12 to a high of $4.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.28 on volume of 79,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Barnes & Noble E have traded between a low of $2.82 and a high of $7.78 and are now at $4.12, which is 46% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.7%.

