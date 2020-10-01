Look for Shares of Bankunited Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.24% Sell Off

Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.29 to a high of $35.83. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.49 on volume of 181,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bankunited Inc on September 13th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $34.07. Since that recommendation, shares of Bankunited Inc have risen 5.0%. We continue to monitor BKU for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Bankunited Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.60 and a 52-week low of $30.32 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $35.66 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% higher and 0.28% higher over the past week, respectively.