Look for Shares of Bank Ny Mellon to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.81% Sell Off

Bank Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.06 to a high of $35.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.85 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bank Ny Mellon have traded between a low of $26.40 and a high of $51.60 and are now at $35.25, which is 34% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bank Ny Mellon and will alert subscribers who have BK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.