Look for Shares of Bank Of Hawaii to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 5.51% Sell Off

Bank Of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.09 to a high of $62.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $57.73 on volume of 181,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Bank Of Hawaii share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.65 and a 52-week low of $55.55 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $60.66 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

