Look for Shares of Bank Of America to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 5.36% Sell Off

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.50 to a high of $19.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.00 on volume of 63.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Bank Of Americahas traded in a range of $18.50 to $35.72 and are now at $18.61. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.53% lower and 4.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

