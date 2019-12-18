Look for Shares of Bancorp Inc/The to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.95% Rise

Bancorp Inc/The (NASDAQ:TBBK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.15 to a high of $13.63. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $12.96 on volume of 115,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bancorp Inc/The on April 26th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.93. Since that recommendation, shares of Bancorp Inc/The have risen 34.0%. We continue to monitor TBBK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Bancorp Inc/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.63 and a 52-week low of $7.64 and are now trading 77% above that low price at $13.56 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.