Look for Shares of Axalta Coating S to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.74% Sell Off

Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.61 to a high of $29.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.95 on volume of 360,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Axalta Coating S have traded between a low of $23.34 and a high of $32.20 and are now at $29.07, which is 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.