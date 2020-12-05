Look for Shares of Avalonbay Commun to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.89% Sell Off

Avalonbay Commun (NYSE:AVB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $152.56 to a high of $158.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $157.05 on volume of 269,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Avalonbay Commun have traded between a low of $118.17 and a high of $229.40 and are now at $154.27, which is 31% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

