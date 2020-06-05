Look for Shares of Avalonbay Commun to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.07% Rise

Avalonbay Commun (NYSE:AVB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.64 to a high of $161.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $161.49 on volume of 140,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Avalonbay Commun share prices have been bracketed by a low of $118.17 and a high of $229.40 and are now at $161.05, 36% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

