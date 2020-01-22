Look for Shares of Automatic Data to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.60% Rise

Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $177.19 to a high of $179.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $176.91 on volume of 493,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Automatic Data has traded in a range of $132.04 to $179.89 and is now at $179.29, 36% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Automatic Data on October 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $164.60. Since that recommendation, shares of Automatic Data have risen 7.1%. We continue to monitor ADP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.