Look for Shares of At&T Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.07% Sell Off

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.60 to a high of $30.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.03 on volume of 23.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, At&T Inc has traded in a range of $26.08 to $39.58 and is now at $29.52, 13% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.