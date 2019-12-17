Look for Shares of Atara Biotherape to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.82% Sell Off

Atara Biotherape (NASDAQ:ATRA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.16 to a high of $15.83. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.49 on volume of 55,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Atara Biotherape on November 19th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.17. Since that recommendation, shares of Atara Biotherape have risen 10.2%. We continue to monitor ATRA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Atara Biotherape has traded in a range of $10.38 to $41.97 and is now at $15.17, 46% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.56% lower and 0.71% higher over the past week, respectively.