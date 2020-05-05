Look for Shares of Arthur J Gallagh to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.70% Rise

Arthur J Gallagh (NYSE:AJG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $80.10 to a high of $81.26. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $80.45 on volume of 514,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Arthur J Gallagh. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Arthur J Gallagh in search of a potential trend change.

Arthur J Gallagh share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $109.46 and a 52-week low of $65.09 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $81.89 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.