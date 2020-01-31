Look for Shares of Arista Networks to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.85% Sell Off

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $227.09 to a high of $230.54. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $228.15 on volume of 74,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Arista Networks have traded between a low of $173.31 and a high of $331.27 and are now at $227.45, which is 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.