Look for Shares of Arch Capital Grp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.77% Sell Off

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 1:05pm
By Nick Russo

Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.55 to a high of $27.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.95 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Arch Capital Grp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $25.55 and a high of $48.32 and are now at $26.58. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Arch Capital Grp and will alert subscribers who have ACGL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

