Look for Shares of Arch Capital Grp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.90% Rise

Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.32 to a high of $45.06. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.86 on volume of 458,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Arch Capital Grp have traded between a low of $28.60 and a high of $45.59 and are now at $44.50, which is 56% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Arch Capital Grp on November 27th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $42.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Arch Capital Grp have risen 5.1%. We continue to monitor ACGL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.