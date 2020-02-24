Look for Shares of Applied Material to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.57% Sell Off

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.40 to a high of $61.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $63.63 on volume of 4.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Applied Material have traded between a low of $36.80 and a high of $69.44 and are now at $61.16, which is 66% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Applied Material and will alert subscribers who have AMAT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.