Look for Shares of Amgen Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.58% Sell Off

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $182.00 to a high of $189.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $190.75 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Amgen Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $166.30 and a high of $244.99 and are now at $184.48, 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

