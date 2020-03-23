Look for Shares of Amgen Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.55% Sell Off

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $179.49 to a high of $190.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $186.00 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Amgen Inc has traded in a range of $166.30 to $244.99 and is now at $179.68, 8% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% higher and 1.83% lower over the past week, respectively.

