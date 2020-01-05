Look for Shares of Amgen Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.44% Sell Off

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $228.00 to a high of $237.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $235.24 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amgen Inc on April 3rd, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $206.39. Since that recommendation, shares of Amgen Inc have risen 15.9%. We continue to monitor AMGN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Amgen Inc has traded in a range of $166.30 to $244.99 and is now at $231.36, 39% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.