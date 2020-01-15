Look for Shares of American Water W to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.65% Rise

American Water W (NYSE:AWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.88 to a high of $126.04. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $124.39 on volume of 225,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, American Water W has traded in a range of $89.51 to $129.89 and is now at $126.32, 41% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 0.12% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Water W and will alert subscribers who have AWK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.