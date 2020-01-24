Look for Shares of American Interna to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.16% Sell Off

American Interna (NYSE:AIG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.57 to a high of $51.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $51.58 on volume of 868,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

American Interna share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.66 and a 52-week low of $40.00 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $51.10 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Interna and will alert subscribers who have AIG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.