Look for Shares of American Electri to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.26% Rise

American Electri (NYSE:AEP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $100.79 to a high of $100.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $100.40 on volume of 905,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, American Electri has traded in a range of $76.30 to $100.97 and is now at $101.98, 34% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

