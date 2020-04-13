Look for Shares of Amc Entertainmen to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 17.50% Sell Off

Amc Entertainmen (NYSE:AMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.95 to a high of $2.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 17.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2.58 on volume of 12.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Amc Entertainmen. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Amc Entertainmen in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Amc Entertainmen share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $1.95 and a high of $17.07 and are now at $2.15. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.95% lower and 5.68% lower over the past week, respectively.