Look for Shares of Ambarella Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.33% Rise

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.33 to a high of $66.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.50 on volume of 215,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Ambarella Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.68 and a high of $67.15 and are now at $66.15, 80% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ambarella Inc and will alert subscribers who have AMBA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.