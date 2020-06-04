Look for Shares of Altria Group Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.76% Rise

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.81 to a high of $38.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.98 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Altria Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.88 and a 52-week low of $30.95 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $38.03 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Altria Group Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.74. Since that call, shares of Altria Group Inc have fallen 21.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.