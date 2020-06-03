Look for Shares of Alphabet Inc-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.38% Sell Off

Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,257.21 to a high of $1,295.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,301.64 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Alphabet Inc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Alphabet Inc-A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alphabet Inc-A have traded between a low of $1027.03 and a high of $1530.74 and are now at $1268.83, which is 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 0.05% lower over the past week, respectively.