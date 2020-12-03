Look for Shares of Alphabet Inc-C to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.14% Sell Off

Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,114.00 to a high of $1,158.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,200.00 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Alphabet Inc-C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1025.00 and a high of $1532.11 and are now at $1128.62, 10% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 0.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alphabet Inc-C and will alert subscribers who have GOOG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.