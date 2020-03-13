Look for Shares of Alnylam Pharmace to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.58% Sell Off

Alnylam Pharmace (NASDAQ:ALNY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.01 to a high of $97.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $90.00 on volume of 228,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alnylam Pharmace have traded between a low of $65.81 and a high of $134.51 and are now at $86.07, which is 31% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Alnylam Pharmace on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $118.04. Since that call, shares of Alnylam Pharmace have fallen 21.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.