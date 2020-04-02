Look for Shares of Allstate Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.16% Rise

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $120.16 to a high of $120.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $120.11 on volume of 416,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Allstate Corp has traded in a range of $88.26 to $120.61 and is now at $120.43, 36% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

