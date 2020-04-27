Look for Shares of Allstate Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.10% Rise

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $101.81 to a high of $103.44. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $103.29 on volume of 548,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Allstate Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $64.13 and a high of $125.92 and are now at $102.49, 60% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.