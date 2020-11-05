Look for Shares of Alliance Data to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 6.59% Sell Off

Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.81 to a high of $46.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.11 on volume of 911,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alliance Data have traded between a low of $20.51 and a high of $159.41 and are now at $44.07, which is 115% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 10% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alliance Data and will alert subscribers who have ADS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.