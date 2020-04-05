Look for Shares of Alliance Data to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.14% Sell Off

Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.94 to a high of $44.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.01 on volume of 809,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Alliance Data has traded in a range of $20.51 to $161.49 and is now at $45.97, 124% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 9.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alliance Data and will alert subscribers who have ADS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.