Look for Shares of Alkermes Plc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.48% Sell Off

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.38 to a high of $18.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.12 on volume of 509,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Alkermes Plc on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.22. Since that call, shares of Alkermes Plc have fallen 5.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Alkermes Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.75 and a 52-week low of $17.11 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $18.08 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.