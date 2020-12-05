Look for Shares of Alexion Pharm to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.97% Rise

Alexion Pharm (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $102.69 to a high of $105.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $98.66 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Alexion Pharm has traded in a range of $72.67 to $134.84 and is now at $104.35, 44% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

