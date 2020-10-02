Look for Shares of Alexander & Bald to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 7.30% Rise

Alexander & Bald (NYSE:ALEX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.66 to a high of $23.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.11 on volume of 224,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Alexander & Bald share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.40 and a high of $25.69 and are now at $23.08, 13% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

