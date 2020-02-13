Look for Shares of Alaska Air Group to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.60% Rise

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $65.14 to a high of $66.13. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $65.28 on volume of 502,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Alaska Air Group has traded in a range of $53.39 to $72.22 and is now at $66.30, 24% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

